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Senate majority bloc snubs plenary session anew

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Only members of the Senate minority bloc were present at the plenary hall during the scheduled session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on June 2, 2026. With no senators from the majority bloc appearing on the session floor, the minority senators later left the hall and proceeded to the Senate Lounge for a closed-door meeting. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

For the second consecutive day, the Senate majority bloc skipped legislative work, once more snubbing the plenary session on Tuesday, June 2, just a day before Congress adjourns sine die.

Only the minority’s “Solid Bloc 11” showed up in the session hall, with Senators Lito Lapid, JV Ejercito, Raffy Tulfo, Bam Aquino, Tito Sotto, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Ping Lacson, Migz Zubiri, Erwin Tulfo, and Kiko Pangilinan present.

Not a single member of the majority bloc appeared, despite earlier remarks from Senator Rodante Marcoleta that he would attend.

The absent group included Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, and Senators Joel Villanueva, Pia Cayetano, Bong Go, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla, Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Mark Villar, Camille Villar, Jinggoy Estrada, and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

At 3:18 p.m., Senator Migz Zubiri told reporters that Cayetano had informed him the majority bloc would not be coming.

Shortly after, Cayetano went live on Facebook instead of appearing in the chamber.

The repeated absence has left pending measures stalled and heightened tensions between the majority and minority blocs as the Senate nears adjournment. (Dhel Nazario)

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