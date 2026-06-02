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Arraignment date set for Jinggoy, Bonoan’s ₱573-M graft case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Senator Jinggoy Estrada (Photo by Mark Balmores)

The Sandiganbayan has set the arraignment and pre-trial of Senator Jinggoy Estrada and former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, in connection with a graft case involving ₱573 million worth of flood control projects.

The case, docketed as Criminal Case No. E-SB26CRM0004, charges both officials with violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Court records show that Estrada, through his counsel, filed an Urgent Omnibus Motion Ad Cautelam on Monday, June 1 — just a day before the scheduled arraignment — seeking to quash the information, dismiss the case, or suspend proceedings for reinvestigation.

The Sandiganbayan’s Second Division earlier issued warrants of arrest for Estrada and Bonoan, who each posted ₱90,000 bail on May 29.

Separately, Estrada also faces a plunder case before the Fifth Division of the anti-graft court.

A warrant of arrest was issued against him on Monday, and he has since surrendered, as plunder is a non-bailable offense.

He will be committed to the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, where former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. is also detained on similar charges. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

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