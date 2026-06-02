VP Sara’s camp seeks dismissal of impeachment case

Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team has formally asked the Senate, sitting as an Impeachment Court, to dismiss the impeachment case filed against her.

In her answer submitted on Monday, June 1, Duterte’s counsel challenged the constitutionality and validity of the proceedings, arguing that the Articles of Impeachment are “constitutionally infirm, procedurally defective, and substantively deficient.”

Her defense stressed that the House Committee on Justice allegedly went beyond its constitutional role by conducting what they described as a “mini-trial,” issuing subpoenas, examining witnesses, and assessing credibility — functions reserved for the Senate impeachment court.

The filing also claimed that some lawmakers had prejudged the case, pointing to public statements suggesting sufficient votes to impeach Duterte even before hearings concluded.

Duterte’s camp further argued that new evidence introduced during House hearings — including affidavits, AMLC materials, and Ombudsman records — deprived her of due process.

They also questioned the inclusion of allegations tied to her tenure as Davao City mayor and vice mayor, saying impeachment should only cover acts committed while serving as Vice President.

On accusations involving confidential funds, the defense maintained that no tribunal has found Duterte liable for misuse, and that the funds underwent proper approval processes.

Allegations concerning her SALN were likewise dismissed as lacking proof of unlawful wealth or concealment.

Ultimately, Duterte’s lawyers insisted the impeachment complaints fail to meet constitutional standards for culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, high crimes, bribery, or betrayal of public trust.

“For these reasons, the Vice President respectfully submits that the Articles of Impeachment suffer from fatal constitutional, procedural, and substantive defects,” her camp said, urging the Senate to dismiss the case outright. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)