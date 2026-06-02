HeadlinesNews

Boy, 1, thrown from motorcycle, crushed by bus in Cebu

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

CEBU CITY – A tragic accident claimed the life of a one-year-old boy in Barangay Bato, Samboan town, southern Cebu, on Sunday night, May 31.

The child was thrown off a motorcycle after his father lost control of the vehicle while driving home from Negros to Compostela town.

As the motorcycle crashed, the boy was hurled onto the road and was fatally struck by the rear tire of a Ceres passenger bus trailing behind.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities have taken the bus driver into custody, who may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. (Calvin Cordova)

FujiFilm X-T2 Review: Quality photos and videos made easier with ‘twists and turns’ [VIDEO]
US citizen dies of nCoV in Wuhan
Kodak Photo Printer Mini delivers [VIDEO]
989 families remain in evacuation centers
PBA: N’Diaye powers Kia Carnival
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tennis icon Serena Williams makes comeback at age 44
Next Article Angeles City building collapse kills 17; search and retrieval ops continue

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Angeles City building collapse kills 17; search and retrieval ops continue
Headlines News
Tennis icon Serena Williams makes comeback at age 44
Sports Tennis
Boatwright naturalization stalled due to absence of Senate majority bloc
Basketball Sports
Jinggoy surrenders amid plunder charges
Headlines News