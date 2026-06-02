Boy, 1, thrown from motorcycle, crushed by bus in Cebu

CEBU CITY – A tragic accident claimed the life of a one-year-old boy in Barangay Bato, Samboan town, southern Cebu, on Sunday night, May 31.

The child was thrown off a motorcycle after his father lost control of the vehicle while driving home from Negros to Compostela town.

As the motorcycle crashed, the boy was hurled onto the road and was fatally struck by the rear tire of a Ceres passenger bus trailing behind.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities have taken the bus driver into custody, who may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. (Calvin Cordova)