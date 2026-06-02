Angeles City building collapse kills 17; search and retrieval ops continue

ANGELES CITY – Seventeen bodies have now been recovered from the collapsed building in Barangay Bato, Angeles City, as search and retrieval operations continue.

Authorities reported that four more victims were found between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning: the 14th at 11:20 p.m., the 15th at 1:56 a.m., the 16th at 2:07 a.m., and the 17th at 4:08 a.m. Alongside the human casualties, the remains of a dog were also discovered in the rubble.

The building, which collapsed on May 24 following heavy rains, has left a devastating toll.

Twenty-seven individuals were rescued in a multi-agency effort, but three people remain missing as retrieval teams press on with their search.

Two separate investigations are underway by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

One is examining possible violations by Golden Years Construction, while the other looks into why a previously issued work stoppage order by DOLE-Region 3 was lifted.

Lawyers representing the building’s owner and contractor have expressed willingness to assist victims and are calling for an independent probe into the incident.

Search operations remain active as authorities work to recover the last three missing individuals. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)