Teen girl rescued from ‘sextortion’ in Bacoor hotel

CAVITE – Authorities rescued a 14-year-old girl from an alleged blackmail and attempted sexual assault in a hotel in Bacoor City on Saturday, May 30.

According to a report from the Police Regional Office 4A, the victim and her father sought help from the Bacoor Component City Police Station (Bacoor CCPS) after the suspect allegedly coerced the girl to meet him and engage in intimate acts.

The suspect reportedly threatened to upload a previously recorded intimate video on social media if the victim refused to meet him at the hotel.

Acting on the report, Bacoor CCPS operatives launched an entrapment operation.

On the day of the meet-up, however, hotel staff allegedly obstructed and delayed the police, which led to their arrest.

Meanwhile, the suspect attempted to abuse the victim inside the hotel room and resisted arrest when confronted by authorities, resulting in injuries.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession were a firearm with ammunition and the cellphone containing the explicit video.

The victim was successfully rescued, while the suspect is now in police custody.

Authorities said he faces charges of grave threat, grave coercion, attempted statutory rape, illegal possession of firearms, and multiple counts of statutory rape. (Carla Bauto-Dena)