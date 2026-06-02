Zamora urges respect for legal process after Jinggoy’s arrest

Mayor Francis Zamora has urged the public to respect the legal process following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Senator Jinggoy Estrada in connection with plunder and graft cases.

On Monday, June 1, Zamora told reporters that Estrada’s cases are now before the Sandiganbayan, where they can be properly heard and resolved.

“Let the court examine the evidence, determine the facts, and render judgment based on the rule of law,” he said.

“Let Senator Estrada answer the charges against him and prove his innocence before the court. Due process is not weakness; it is how accountability is done right.”

Zamora acknowledged that the issue may stir strong emotions among residents, noting Estrada’s long association with San Juan City, where he previously served as mayor and vice mayor.

Still, he stressed the need to respect institutions and allow the legal process to take its course.

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division on Monday issued a warrant of arrest against Estrada and four co‑accused over alleged illegal budget insertions and more than ₱573 million in purported kickbacks linked to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) infrastructure and flood‑control projects under the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

The court’s Clerk of Court said Estrada will be committed to the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, where former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. is currently detained, after the Sandiganbayan ordered his arrest in connection with the plunder case. (Richielyn Canlas)