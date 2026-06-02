2 nabbed for illegal gambling, ₱81K shabu in Pasig

Personnel from the San Joaquin Police Sub-Station 4 arrested two individuals caught in the act of playing “cara y cruz,” leading to the confiscation of over ₱81,000 worth of shabu in Brgy. Buting, Pasig City on May 25.

The suspects were identified as “Mark,” 23, and “Pablo,” 25, both residents of Taguig City.

Based on the police report, authorities conducted the buy-bust operation around 3:00 a.m., which led to the arrest of the two suspects.

However, two of their cohorts escaped and are still being hunted by the police.

The duo are now facing charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1602 or the Illegal Gambling Law, and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Selena Atun)