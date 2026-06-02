Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos named as PBA Press Corps Player of the Week

RJ Abarrientos of Barangay Ginebra got another shot at his first-ever PBA title following an impressive performance during the 50th Season Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

Abarrientos led the Gin Kings’ local crew during the week and closed out the semifinals against Rain or Shine after averaging 23 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.

Because of his performance, Abarrientos was named as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period May 27-31.

Abarrientos had 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in Barangay Ginebra’s 118-107 win over Rain or Shine in Game 6 to earn a trip to the finals where it will be taking on TNT.

“His determination was just amazing,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone after Game 6. “You could see it. I saw it in the locker room before the game. I can see it even yesterday during our film meeting. He just had it on his face and his body language that he is going to come out and have a big game.

Abarrientos also put Ginebra in position to progress to the finals after he compiled 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in their 111-104 win in Game 5.

The two games made up for Abarrientos’ eight-point performance in Game 4 where he hardly got touches that led to a 97-85 defeat.

Abarrientos’ Player of the Week distinction given by reporters regularly covering the PBA beat is the last for this conference.