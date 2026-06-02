Alan urged to resign as Senate President over boycotted sessions

The Senate minority bloc, known as the “Solid Bloc 11,” on Tuesday, June 2, called on Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano to step down, accusing him of dereliction of duty after the chamber failed to convene plenary sessions for two straight days.

In a joint statement, the 11 senators said Cayetano’s refusal to preside amounted to “abandonment of responsibility” and a “blatant disregard” of Senate rules.

They cited Rule XIV, Section 41, which requires the Senate President to consult both the Majority Leader and Minority Leader before postponing a session — a procedure they said was ignored.

“What happened today was a clear abandonment of responsibility, a dereliction of duty, and a blatant disregard of the rules that govern this institution,” the minority bloc declared.

The group stressed that the breach was not merely procedural but a serious violation of Senate rules and a disrespect to both the institution and the public.

“Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano should resign as he has shown that he cannot function as the leader of the Senate anymore,” the statement concluded. (Dhel Nazario)