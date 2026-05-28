Huge win for Dingdong, Atom

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network has once again made its mark on the international stage after securing two Bronze medals and seven Finalist Certificates at the 2026 New York Festivals (NYF) TV & Film Awards.

The Kapuso network’s GMA Public Affairs led the country’s strong showing, with its documentary “Broken Roads, Broken Promises” earning a Bronze Medal in the Documentary: Human Concerns category. The program, fronted by Dingdong Dantes, followed a nationwide investigation into alleged corruption tied to multi-billion-peso flood control projects, highlighting its impact on affected communities.

Another Bronze Medal was awarded to “Golden Tree” from The Atom Araullo Specials, which won in the Environment & Ecology category. The documentary examined the illegal trade of agarwood, locally known as lapnisan, a highly valuable natural resource often targeted by black market operations.

GMA Public Affairs also collected six Finalist Certificates across several categories, further strengthening its international recognition. Among the finalists were “Baby Makers” (The Atom Araullo Specials) under Social Issues; “Stolen Coastline” and “Unbound” (Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho) under Environment & Ecology and Health/Medical Information, respectively; “Asia’s Scam Cities” (Reporter’s Notebook) under Documentary: National Affairs; and “Embalmer on Wheels” and “Garbage Drivers” (I-Witness) under Community Portraits and Heroes categories.

Meanwhile, the GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs co-produced film “Green Bones”, in partnership with Brightburn Entertainment, also received a Finalist Certificate under the Feature Films category. The film stars Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid and is directed by Zig Dulay, with a screenplay by National Artist Ricky Lee and GMA Public Affairs Senior Assistant Vice President Angeli Atienza.

The latest haul underscores GMA Network’s continued presence in the global media landscape, reinforcing its reputation for producing socially relevant and internationally competitive storytelling.