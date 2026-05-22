Entertainment

Nico Locco relives traumatic ordeal in VMX film ‘Scandal Queen’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor Nico Locco didn’t hesitate when Viva offered him a role that would require him to revisit a scandal he was previously embroiled in.

Nico, along with several other showbiz personalities, previously went viral after separate videos allegedly showing them engaging in sexual activity with an unidentified woman circulated on social media.

Stressful as the experience was, Nico felt it was fitting to portray a version of himself in VMX’s newest offering “Scandal Queen.”

Dimple Rubia, Nico Locco

“It was challenging, to say the least,” the actor admitted. “I went through all the experiences that led up to the scandal, so I had to relive it. It was hard because all those feelings of anxiety and panic came back during shooting.”

Despite the discomfort, he said the film became a way to confront the issue and move forward.

“I think it can also serve as an eye-opener for others not to get involved in something similar,” Nico shared.

He added that the experience left a lasting impact on how he now views trust and relationships.

“Don’t trust people so easily,” he reflected. “People have ulterior motives, and I was really blind before.”

Rhian Rivera, Karen Lopez, Dimple Rubia

“Scandal Queen,” directed by Topel Lee, explores the darker side of digital exploitation and viral scandals in the age of social media.

The film follows Mara, played by Karen Lopez, an operative in an underground syndicate that uses seduction and manipulation to target high-profile men. She is assigned to Alex, played by Nico Locco, a rising actor. As the mission unfolds, emotional lines blur and unexpected attachments form.

The cast also includes Rhian Rivera and Dimple Rubia.

Meanwhile, VMX also releases “Palitan 2,” starring Angela Morena, Margaret Diaz, Victor Relosa, and Juan Paulo Calma.

Angela Morena

Directed by Rodante Y. Pajemna Jr., the film explores themes of love, desire, and betrayal in a conservative provincial setting.

It follows childhood sweethearts Rose (Angela Morena) and King (Victor Relosa), whose relationship is disrupted when Rose’s former lover Angel (Margaret Diaz) returns from Manila with her boyfriend Ron (Juan Paulo Calma). Their reunion soon unravels hidden emotions and long-buried desires.

Both “Scandal Queen” and “Palitan 2” are now available exclusively on VMX.

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