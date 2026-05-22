PH taekwondo jins bag six medals in Asia tourney

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine taekwondo team showed great promise, winning six medals in the recent 9th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Using the event to test their readiness for the Asian Games in Japan this September, the Nationals proved they were up to the task with Ian Matthew Cordon and Rodolfo Reyes Jr. delivering stellar performances against the best in the Asian region.

Cordon bagged silver in U30 Individual Male category, while Reyes also pocketed second honor in the U40 class of the said event of the competition that was joined by South Korea, China, and Uzbekistan, to list a few.

Beside Cordon and Reyes’ silvers, Jocel Lyn Ninobla (U30 Individual Female), June Ninobla (U60 Individual Male), Juliana Mykhail Candelaria (over 17 Individual Female), and Justin Kobe Macari (over 17 Individual Male) bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.

“Keep fighting, keep inspiring, and continue making the nation proud. Mabuhay ang Team Pilipinas!” the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) wrote on its social media post.

This tournament was held along with 27th Asian Taekwondo Championships, where the nationals, bannered by Olympian Kurt Barbosa and Tachiana Mangin, are also expected to deliver.

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