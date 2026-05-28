Digital Media Anti-False Information Act advances in Congress

The proposed Digital Media Anti-False Information Act, which imposes a six- to 12-year prison term and fines of up to ₱2 million on persons found guilty of deliberately spreading fake news that seriously threatens national security, has been approved on second reading in the House of Representatives.

Embodied in House Bill (HB) No. 9465, the measure was passed via simple voice vote (ayes vs. nays) during the marathon plenary session on Tuesday night, May 26.

Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos, one of the authors, thanked House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III for his guidance and support.

“Ang layunin ng panukalang ito ay hindi patahimikin ang kritisismo kundi panagutin ang sadyang panlilinlang,” Marcos said.

He added: “Sa panahon ngayon na ilang segundo lang ay puwede nang kumalat ang maling impormasyon, kailangan ding maging mabilis at malinaw ang proteksiyon ng Estado laban sa disinformation na may tunay na pinsalang dulot sa publiko at pambansang seguridad.”

Rep. Marcos emphasized that fake news must never be used as a weapon to deceive, destroy, or sow fear and disorder.

“Kasabay ng pagprotekta sa freedom of expression ay ang pagtitiyak na may pananagutan ang mga sadyang nagpapakalat ng mapanirang kasinungalingan,” he said.

Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan, chair of the House Committee on Public Information and sponsor of the measure, said the bill was crafted to strike a difficult but necessary balance in the digital age, where falsehoods can spread faster than verified information.

“Today, we take up a measure that touches two things that every democracy must protect: truth and freedom. This bill is not about choosing one over the other,” Suan said in his sponsorship speech.

The measure was among five LEDAC priority bills approved on second reading during the May 26 plenary session, alongside the proposed Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children Act, the bill converting the national feeding program into a national nutrition program, strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and the Right to Information Act.

HB 9465 punishes only those who knowingly and willfully publish, disseminate, finance, direct, or materially assist false information, with actual knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for truth, and with specific intent to cause verifiable public harm or a serious threat to national security.

Digital platforms that fail to comply with obligations may face administrative sanctions ranging from warnings and compliance orders to fines of ₱1 million to ₱10 million.

Very large online platforms could face penalties of up to 6 percent of their Philippine annual gross revenue for grave or repeated violations.

The bill targets coordinated inauthentic behavior such as troll farms, bot networks, and fake accounts; synthetic media including AI-generated or manipulated content released without disclosure; and foreign-backed disinformation campaigns that threaten national security.

It also prohibits impersonating government agencies, election bodies, law enforcement, media organizations, or real persons to spread harmful falsehoods.

Suan stressed that the bill punishes intentional deception, not ordinary political debate, criticism, or honest mistakes. It expressly protects political opinions, satire, journalism, academic discourse, artistic expression, and religious expression.

Mere liking, sharing, or reposting of content will not be punishable unless prosecutors prove beyond reasonable doubt that the person knowingly and materially participated in prohibited conduct.

Digital platforms operating in the Philippines will be required to establish a local office or representative, disclose sponsored content and political ads, submit annual transparency reports, and provide appeal systems for users.

Very large platforms must also conduct systemic risk assessments, independent audits, and appoint compliance officers.

“The threshold is deliberately high because we recognize that freedom is too important to be burdened by vague or arbitrary standards,” Suan noted. (Ellson Quismorio)