Alfred Vargas’ criminal complaint against Rob Sy and his wife, dismissed

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The Manila Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the criminal complaint filed by actor and Quezon City councilor Alfred Vargas against fellow actor Rob Sy and his wife in connection with an alleged bullying incident involving their children during a swimming training session.

Based on the resolution issued by the Manila Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutors found insufficient evidence to establish criminal liability against Sy and his wife over the alleged incident between the minors.

Following the dismissal of the complaint, Rob Sy released an official statement welcoming the ruling and maintaining that the allegations against their family were unfounded.

“In the 10-page resolution, the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office found that there was no sufficient evidence or prima facie case for us to face criminal charges, much less show any reasonable certainty of conviction in court,” Sy said.

He also defended his child against accusations of bullying.

“Our child is not a bully and we are raising him properly. If he makes mistakes, we correct and discipline him accordingly,” he added.

Sy further claimed that the allegations against them were “merely based on speculation,” citing the prosecution’s findings.

Despite facing online criticism, cyberbullying, and public judgment throughout the controversy, Sy said his family chose to remain silent and rely on legal processes and evidence.

Sy acknowledged that the case could still be appealed but described the dismissal as an important vindication for their family, especially for their child.

“Moving forward, our ultimate goal is to completely ‘fireproof’ our child from the painful effects of this chapter. Our absolute priority is to protect his peace, emotional security, and overall well-being,” he said.