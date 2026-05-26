PBBM scoffs at sister’s ‘no‑election’ claim

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disbelief when asked about allegations that he favors a “no‑election” scenario in 2028, a claim raised by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos.

While preparing to board his flight to Japan for a four‑day state visit on Tuesday, May 26, Marcos did not issue a direct comment but instead repeated the question with visible disbelief.

“What’s ‘no‑el’? I wanted a no‑election scenario?” he said, before making a face that underscored his reaction.

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that the President respects due process and follows election laws.

“First of all, the President, as we have always said, always follows the law and due process. He does not violate the law,” Castro said, adding that Marcos will abide by the rules governing the 2028 elections.

Castro also challenged Senator Imee’s assertions, saying the burden lies on her to prove the accuracy of her claims.

“Ask Senator Imee if she is certain that what she is saying is true,” she remarked.

The senator had alleged in her privilege speech that political groups were pushing constitutional amendments through a constituent assembly, including proposals to extend terms of incumbent officials and suspend national elections until 2031. (Betheena Unite)