 NSAC: NU stuns UP, La Salle survives FEU 

La Salle outlasted Far Eastern University in a thrilling finish, 84-83, and forged a semifinal duel against University of Santo Tomas in the NSAC 2026, while National University tripped University of the Philippines, 67-64, to set up a clash with San Beda University on Saturday, May 23, at The Villavicencio Court, Enrique M. Razon Sports Center in Manila.

The defending UAAP champions made it count on their home floor, with Jacob Cortez leading the charge with 15 points, 11 assists, and three rebounds. Andrei Dungo added 13 points and three boards in support.

The Tamaraws built a late cushion in a back-and-forth final quarter, but the Green Archers stayed within reach behind key shots from Dungo and Janti Miller.

Dungo tied it at 82-all before Janrey Pasaol gave the Tamaraws an 83-82 edge with a free throw split. Cortez answered with two clutch free throws to narrowly take an 84-83 win.

Kirby Mongcopa had 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for FEU in the loss.

NU, meanwhile, got past previously unbeaten UP behind 18 points from PJ Palacielo, while Paul Francisco and Reinhard Jumamoy added 14 points apiece, with Jumamoy also grabbing seven rebounds.

Rey Remogat finished with 21 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in the Fighting Maroons’ loss.

Later, UST downed Ateneo, 86-84, behind a dominant all-around showing from Mark Llemit, who finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Collins Akowe added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Growling Tigers held off a late rally by the Blue Eagles after building an 83-77 lead behind key baskets from Llemit and Gelo Crisostomo midway through the fourth quarter.