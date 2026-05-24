Injury bug bites teams in crucial PBA semis

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Injuries are inevitable at this stage of the conference where games get more physical, stakes get higher and recovery time becomes shorter.

But while injuries are part of the game, it can’t be denied that they have played a huge factor in the quality and complexion of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

Take the Meralco-TNT series as an example.

In just a snap, the complexion of the series completely changed following the Achilles injury suffered by Bol Bol. The Tropang 5G looked like heavy favorites before Bol’s injury, but now the series is tied and suddenly feels like anybody’s game.

On top of that, the injury deprived PBA fans of continuing to witness a rare talent like Bol, who dazzled with his towering yet agile 7-foot-3 frame.

But that’s part of basketball — and life in general — for TNT head coach Chot Reyes.

“That’s basketball. That’s sports. That’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game and there’s nothing we can do about that except to do our best and just cope with it,” said Reyes.

Such a bummer for TNT, especially with the locals finally blending well and learning how to maximize a talent like Bol.

On top of that, the Tropang 5G also missed the services of Jayson Castro, who tweaked his knee in Game 1. Henry Galinato, whose presence was badly needed after Bol’s injury, was also sidelined due to illness. Those are two key players TNT could hardly afford to lose.

Injuries, however, haven’t only plagued the TNT-Meralco showdown. The same can be said for the Ginebra-Rain or Shine affair.

Justin Brownlee may have delivered a brilliant 31-point performance in Game 2, but he was also seen wincing in pain several times throughout the contest.

According to Kings head coach Tim Cone, Brownlee has been nursing a hamstring injury.

“He’s still got that hamstring issue that’s coming and going. He had a little tug again in the 4th quarter so we tried to keep him off but we needed to get him back on the floor,” said Cone.

“It would have been nice to be able to pull him and not play him any longer. He’s a warrior,” he added.

Aside from Brownlee, RJ Abarrientos also sustained a nose injury after an inadvertent collision with Rain or Shine’s Jhonard Clarito.

Rain or Shine also had its share of setbacks. The Elasto Painters were already without Keith Datu and Felix Lemetti — two players capable of making huge impacts and helping the team become more competitive.

Then they lost another big man in Luis Villegas, who sustained a hamstring injury.

At this point of the conference, staying healthy may be just as important as talent, chemistry and execution.