Gel Cayuna, Jackie Acuña join Nxled Chameleons

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Nxled Chameleons have acquired Gel Cayuna and Jackie Acuña to bolster their roster for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League season.

The team made the announcement on social media on Saturday, May 23, welcoming the two players from Cignal, which took a leave of absence from the league.

“A decorated setter is about to GEL with the Chameleons. Welcome to #NxledNation, Gel Cayuna,” the post read.

“JAC ATTACK (AND BLOCK) IS HERE! Welcome to #NxledNation, Jacqueline Acuña!” it added.

Cayuna, a native of Zamboanga del Norte, has won the Best Setter award multiple times in the league, including in the recent All-Filipino Conference. She previously played for the Perlas Spikers in 2021 before joining Cignal in 2022.

Acuña, for her part, is a former league Best Middle Blocker.

Their additions will give the Chameleons more offensive options having prolific

Brooke Van Sickle, MJ Phillips, and Myla Pablo in their roster.