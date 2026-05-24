HeadlinesSports

Gel Cayuna, Jackie Acuña join Nxled Chameleons

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Nxled Chameleons have acquired Gel Cayuna and Jackie Acuña to bolster their roster for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League season.

The team made the announcement on social media on Saturday, May 23, welcoming the two players from Cignal, which took a leave of absence from the league.

 

“A decorated setter is about to GEL with the Chameleons. Welcome to #NxledNation, Gel Cayuna,” the post read.

“JAC ATTACK (AND BLOCK) IS HERE! Welcome to #NxledNation, Jacqueline Acuña!” it added.

Cayuna, a native of Zamboanga del Norte, has won the Best Setter award multiple times in the league, including in the recent All-Filipino Conference. She previously played for the Perlas Spikers in 2021 before joining Cignal in 2022.

Acuña, for her part, is a former league Best Middle Blocker.

Their additions will give the Chameleons more offensive options having prolific

Brooke Van Sickle, MJ Phillips, and Myla Pablo in their roster.

Merino last-gasp goal delivers Spain to Euro 2024 semifinals, escapes Germany in dramatic extra-time
ASEAN taekwondo tilt at MOA
Cagers nail second win
PBA: Kings overpower Elite
Gilas coach offers no excuses after 27-point loss to Dominican Republic
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Latvians stun No. 2 seed USA, book quarters spot

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Latvians stun No. 2 seed USA, book quarters spot
Sports Volleyball
ADC survives gritty Enderun, reigns in PFF Futsaliga Men’s Division
Football Sports
Alex Eala eyes fitting birthday gift
Sports Tennis
Malick Diouf (PBA Images)
TNT taps newly-naturalized Malick Diouf as stand-in import
basketball Headlines Sports