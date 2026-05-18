Marcos still trusts Jonvic – Palace

Malacañang affirmed that President Marcos continues to trust Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla despite mounting calls for his replacement following controversies involving the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

During a Palace press briefing on Monday, May 18, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said there have been no discussions regarding proposals to remove Remulla from his post.

“Wala pa pong anumang makukomento sa panawagang iyan. Hindi po ito napag-uusapan sa ngayon,” Castro said when asked about calls to replace the DILG chief.

She added that she has not seen any indication that the President has lost confidence in Remulla.

“Wala naman po akong nakitaan na natanggal ang tiwala ng Pangulo kay Secretary Jonvic Remulla sa ngayon,” she emphasized.

The Palace press officer made the remark after being asked about controversies involving the DILG, including the Senate shooting incident last week and inaccurate information linked to fugitive Zaldy Co.

Questions were also raised about the supposed release of an Interpol notice and reports concerning Co’s alleged Portuguese passport and golden visa.

Castro likewise denied knowledge of rumors that former senator Antonio Trillanes IV or former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos could replace Remulla.

The issue surfaced after criticism against the DILG intensified following the Senate shooting incident tied to tensions surrounding the reported International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Remulla earlier clarified that his presence at the Senate during the incident was solely to ensure the safety of senators and not to arrest Dela Rosa. (Argyll Geducos)