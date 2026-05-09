Talking to Reli de Leon about horse racing is like engaging in “usapang karera” with a giddy 16-year-old who grew up at the racetrack.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, the man has been steering the reins of the local horseracing industry since 2020 — and doing a remarkable job at it. Still, listening to him, even briefly, was a delight.

I caught Reli in the middle of a meeting early Friday evening and managed to ask him just two questions: Did he get to watch Golden Tempo win the Kentucky Derby last Sunday? And was the chestnut colt’s come-from-behind victory the most dramatic he had ever seen?

De Leon, who has been instrumental in boosting the “Sport of Kings” here, said he did watch the race from outside his office. He added that at least six other Triple Crown races had ended in similar fashion, including one just three years ago.

Understandably, Reli was in a rush, and I thought that was it — that he would excuse himself and end the call.

But then he rattled off the following details about the 152nd “Run for the Roses” at Churchill Downs:

The jockeys of the top two finishers — Jose Ortiz aboard Golden Tempo and Irad Ortiz Jr. on top favorite Renegade — are brothers from Puerto Rico.

The top three horses are related, all carrying the bloodline of 2007 Preakness winner and two-time Horse of the Year Curlin, who sired Golden Tempo and is the broodmare sire of Renegade and paternal grandsire of Ocelli.

Several thoroughbreds competing in local races can trace their lineage to Curlin.

Cherie DeVaux made history by becoming the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby.