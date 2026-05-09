CSB’s Granada eyes title repeat as ICTSI Intercollegiate golf returns

A deep and talent-laden field banners the return of the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament, which unwraps Monday, May 11, at Tagaytay Midlands with 18 collegiate teams battling not only for championships but also for growing prestige in what has rapidly become one of the country’s premier varsity golf competitions.

Now on its second staging, the tournament, organized by ICTSI and the Philippine Golf Foundation, continues to carve out its own identity as a major platform for collegiate golf, independent of the traditional UAAP spotlight.

Designed to elevate golf as a mainstream varsity sport while bridging the gap between junior and professional competition, the event has drawn many of the country’s top student-athletes and emerging talents.

Thirteen teams will compete in the men’s division and five in the women’s side, led by powerhouse schools La Salle and Ateneo, whose rivalry is again expected to fuel the chase for both team and individual honors.

Joining them in both divisions are Enderun Colleges, Mapua, San Beda and College of St. Benilde, each fielding two teams each alongside La Salle and Ateneo, while University of the Philippines completes the men’s cast.

Defending champion La Salle enters the tournament with momentum after sweeping both team crowns and ruling the women’s individual division during last year’s inaugural series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. The four-leg circuit was held across some of the country’s top championship courses, including Royal Northwoods, Splendido Taal, Caliraya Springs, Pradera Verde, Beverly Place and Eastridge, before culminating in the grand finals at Summit Point.

This year, however, promises to be far more competitive.

With many players simultaneously campaigning in the UAAP golf tournament, the field has become deeper and more unpredictable, creating a wide-open race in both divisions.

St. Benilde’s Sean Granada headlines the men’s individual competition as he seeks a second straight title, but he is expected to face a fierce challenge from a loaded roster of collegiate standouts.

Adding intrigue to the tournament are five players competing solely for individual honors without team affiliation, including Ateneo’s Matthew Mendoza, FEATI’s Samuel Sagaral, FEU’s Josh Mauricio, FEU-Alabang’s Matthew Zhou, and UST’s Sean Javier.

The women’s competition is likewise packed with talent, with Ateneo’s Tatiana Ong, La Salle standouts Stacey Chan and Phoebe Bucay, and CSB’s Olivia Bermudo tipped to lead the charge. But newcomers across the field are also expected to make an immediate impact, tightening the battle for both team supremacy and individual honors.

The tournament will follow the same format used in UAAP competition, with teams competing in a 72-hole aggregate gross stroke play event spread across four rounds. Each round consists of 18 holes, with the best three scores counting toward the team total.

Only players who complete all four rounds will qualify for individual honors, placing a premium on consistency, endurance and mental toughness throughout the week-long test.

Providing an equally demanding challenge is Tagaytay Midlands itself. Known for its rolling terrain, strategic hazards and unpredictable winds, the course is expected to test every aspect of the players’ games and could ultimately determine who emerges on top in what promises to be a fierce and prestigious collegiate showdown.