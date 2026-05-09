Marquee matchup: Ginebra-TNT clash puts fitting end to wild elims

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Sunday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

5:15 p.m. — Magnolia vs Meralco

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs TNT

All eyes will be on the highly-anticipated duel between Justin Brownlee and Bol Bol as a pair of marquee duels puts a fitting end to the wild and unpredictable PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, May 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Although the quarterfinals cast are already completed, the last two games of the eliminations will still have a huge impact on how the pairings would pan out for the playoffs that will immediately fire off on Wednesday, May 13.

Already with a twice-to-beat advantage, Meralco aims to test its readiness for the knockout rounds when it takes on a formidable Magnolia side in the opening game at 5:15 p.m.

Quickly following suit is the first meeting of Brownlee, widely regarded as the benchmark for modern day imports in the PBA, and Bol, the most prolific big man the league has ever seen in terms of scoring, as TNT and Ginebra collide in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

Averaging 38.6 points per contest to go with 15.1 rebounds and 4.2 blocks, Bol, a 7-foot-3 unicorn, has undoubtedly taken the PBA by storm. He had two 50-point games this conference, including a career-best 53 points just last game for the Tropang 5G.

Unfortunately for TNT, his explosive scoring hasn’t fully translated to big wins as it missed out the Top 4 spot and the twice-to-beat advantage.

However, how Bol would fare against Brownlee and Ginebra should give head coach Chot Reyes a clearer idea on how his high-scoring import would take fast approaching playoffs.

Brownlee, on the other hand, remained a steady presence for the Kings as he averaged 31.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Unlike TNT, however, Ginebra is already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage and is only eyeing for a momentum boost in the blockbuster duel.

The game against Bol and TNT should also be a good gauge on how prepared the Kings are heading into their quarterfinals matchup which could be against bitter rival Magnolia.