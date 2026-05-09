Here they are again: James Yap, Chris Tiu rekindle rivalry

Two-time PBA MVP James Yap and the charismatic Chris Tiu rekindles their rivalry when the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) resumes with the premier 40s division starting on Monday, May 11, at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

Fittingly, the opening day of the 9-school competition will be highlighted by duel between Yap’s Lamtex Pipes-backed Hua Siong College of Iloilo and the Tiu-led Xavier School at 8:45 p.m. with the former out to defend its crown at all costs.

Yap and Tiu, however, are not only the big names in the field – there are other players who were once upon the time the stars and heroes of their respective high schools more than two decades ago.

Yap, who suited up for three different PBA ballclubs, will be backstopped by Ken Bono and first-timer Jaypee Belencion, while Tiu will be reunited with legendary partners Joseph Yeo and TY Tang in the Powersox-Acrocity backed Xavier Golden Stallions.

Clashing in the first game at 7 p.m. are Big Chill-Chiang Kai Shek College and St. Jude Catholic School-Linea x pesomaxfun.com with former NCAA stars Sean Co of Mapua and Garri Sevilla of College of St. Benilde leading the former.

St. Jude is no pushover as it boasts of prolific shooters in Mark Chua and Christopher Co, who recently made to the Mythical Selection of the inaugural 50s division.

The 40s division is the second installment of the annual event after successfully staging the 30-39 and 50s divisions recently with Hope Christian High School winning both titles at the expense of Xavier.

Other schools participating in the league chaired by Wilbert Loa are Uno HS, Grace Christian HS, St. Stephen’s, Philippine Cultural College and St. Peter The Apostle School.

“Just like last year, we expect exciting games because all schools have beefed up their rosters,” said Loa, who is being assisted by Oliver Choa, Alvin Chu Teng, Jardine Bautista and Willy Chan.

Last year, Hua Siong defeated Xavier in a best-of-three series, 2-1 capped by a pulsating 89-85 win with Bono emerging as Finals MVP after posting 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

Yap was just as impressive with 19 points, 10 boards, and five assists.

This year’s edition has the backing of Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.