‘Inside job’ eyed in ₱261K beauty product theft

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) operatives arrested a delivery driver and recovered over ₱261,554 worth of stolen beauty and skincare products in Barangay St. Peter, Quezon City, now under probe as a suspected “inside job.”

CCTV footage reviewed on May 6 showed the 33-year-old suspect, a stay-in dispatcher and delivery driver, allegedly loading boxes of assorted beauty and skincare products into a delivery truck during the early morning hours.

Operatives from the La Loma Police Station then traced the delivery route, leading to the recovery of the stolen merchandise after the identified recipient voluntarily surrendered the items to authorities.

Police said the suspect was later found to have a prior conviction for violation of Republic Act 6539 or the Anti-Carnapping Act, strengthening investigators’ suspicion that the theft may have involved internal access within the delivery chain.

Qualified theft charges are being prepared for filing before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against the suspect who remains under police custody.

Police Major Gen. Anthony A. Aberin, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, commended the responding units for the swift action on the incident. (Trixee Rosel)