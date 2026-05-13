NBI stands firm: ICC warrant against Bato must be enforced despite Senate protection

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) stressed it will not back down from enforcing the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, despite tensions in the Senate on May 11.

“It’s a valid warrant. It’s a live warrant na kailangan pong iimplement ng law enforcement,” NBI Director Medardo de Lemos Matibag said in a radio interview, underscoring that the agency has a duty to act.

Dela Rosa, accused as a co-perpetrator in crimes against humanity alongside former president Rodrigo Duterte, was tagged as the chief implementer of the bloody drug war that began in Davao City and expanded nationwide under his leadership of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The campaign left more than 6,000 suspects dead in police operations, with thousands more killed by vigilante groups.

Matibag dismissed the Senate’s protective custody of Dela Rosa as irrelevant to law enforcement’s mandate.

“With or without that protective custody, my position is we can enforce the warrant of arrest because it is the exercise of the state’s police power,” he said.

He warned that failure to act would lead to a “breakdown of law and order” and damage the Philippines’ standing in the international community. “It will create a precedent na pwede pala… maaari palang kanlungan doon sa Senado,” he cautioned.

While acknowledging that only the courts can halt enforcement, Matibag emphasized that the NBI remains ready. “Pag may pagtatalo, ang final arbiter naman po lagi ang ating korte, lalo na ang Korte Suprema,” he noted.

For now, the warrant’s implementation has been temporarily held, pending instructions from the Department of Justice and the executive branch.

Matibag confirmed he has already reported the matter to higher authorities and that inter-agency coordination is ongoing. (Jeffrey Damicog)