VP Sara urges Filipinos to unite as political division deepens

Vice President Sara Duterte called on Filipinos to unite and focus on justice, order, peace, and progress amid ongoing political tensions in the country.

In a video interview released by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Wednesday, May 13, Duterte delivered a message to the Filipino community as political controversies continue to dominate national discussions.

“Magkaisa sila… dapat magkaisa ang ating bansa para sa katarungan, sa kaayusan, sa kapayapaan at sa kaunlaran,” Duterte said in an interview in The Hague, Netherlands, on May 12.

The Vice President emphasized that the country should move in one direction. “So, dapat iisa lang ‘yung direction natin, at dapat doon sa apat na ‘K’ na ‘yun tayo papunta—kaayusan, katarungan, kapayapaan, at kaunlaran,” she added.

Duterte expressed sadness over what she described as increasing political division in the country, saying personal political interests are being prioritized over the welfare of ordinary Filipinos.

“Nalulungkot ako dahil inuuna ‘yung mga personal na interest ng iba’t ibang mga politiko,” she said.

She added that many Filipinos continue to struggle while political conflicts dominate national discussions. “Nalulungkot ako dahil napapabayaan ‘yung mga kababayan natin na nangangailangan ng tulong sa panahon ngayon ng paghihirap,” she added.

Duterte also lamented the widening division among Filipinos. “At nakakalungkot na mula sa pagiging magkaisa na bayan ay nagkawatak-watak tayo dahil sa personal na interest ng mga politiko,” she said.

The Vice President is currently in the Netherlands, where her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, faces proceedings before the International Criminal Court over allegations linked to his administration’s war on drugs.

During the interview, Duterte said the former president remains in good spirits and that their conversations mainly focused on family matters and their children.

Malacañang earlier announced that the Office of the President approved Duterte’s revised foreign travel schedule from May 2 to 15. The travel authority covers visits to the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)