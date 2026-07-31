UE fencers competing in  Taiwan ACC

Eight fencers from the University of the East juniors squad are out to prove their worth in the Taiwan leg of the Asian Cadet Cup (ACC) fencing championship set July 31 to August 2 in Taipei City.

Leading the Red Warriors are three Grade 10 student athletes that won multiple medals in the last two UAAP fencing meets and are gearing up for another solid campaign in Season 89 scheduled early next year.

They are Kirsten Catantan in saber, Mikaela Ragot in epee and Willa Galvez in foil – all will be playing

their third season when the 2026-2027 UAAP kicks off sometime in September this year.

“We’re just all excited to compete in the ACC because it gathers some of the best cadet fencers in Asia,” said the 15-year-old Catantan – youngest of the ‘fencing siblings’ with sisters, Olympian Samantha, Ysah and Sophia are current national team members.

“We want to represent the country well, and of course UE. But the important thing is the experience we’ll gain competing here, valuable experience that we can bring back home as we continue to prepare for the UAAP,” said the 16-year-old Ragot.

Catantan had already started her ACC bid as of posting time as she and UE teammate, Grade 11 Celyna Palmado are already in the Round of 16. Two more wins each and they will get a podium finish.

Ragot, on the other hand, will start her campaign with fellow Red Warriors Rhianna Cruz and Chiara Guidote – both rookies – August 1, Saturday at the Taipei Gymnasium. The team is handled by head coach Chester Uy, foil coach Christian Canlas and sabre coach James Raymundo.

As for Galvez, backed by Nickel Asia Corporation, as well as MVPSF Sports Foundation, Rain or Shine, NLEX, the Strong Group Athletics and Pocari Sweat for various international competitions, will see action on August 2, Sunday together with UE teammates Yuna Canlas and Tin Morales – Season 88 UAAP girls Rookie of the Year.

The event, organized by the Fencing Confederation of Asia of FCA, is for 17-and-under fencers. After the Taiwan leg, the next and final stop for the ACC is in Singapore later this August. The first leg was held in Bahrain.

Other fencers from the Philippines in the ACC are Lucas Palafox, Jethro Chan, Inigo Divinagracia, Yohann Roldan, Matthew Geronimo, Gabriel Chua and Sean Caleb Umandap in men’s foil, while in women’s foil are Victoria Ebdane, Hagia del Castillo, Willow Ang and Lily Juico.

In men’s epee are Oscar del Castillo, Jacob Mayo, Sidney Peralta, Joaquin de Silos, Caleb Arias, Jude Ongpeng, Mark de Lusong and Osbert Sinay, while in women’s epee are Sarina del Rosario, Papina Torre, Eleina Junia, Summer Feliciano and Tasha Martinez.

In saber are Drake Chung, Luis Clemente and Miguel de Guzman in men’s, while in women’s they are Ruth Nierras, Elise Acuzar, Wynter Ang and Jaden Divinagracia.