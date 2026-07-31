All set for V-League Visayas 2026

A new era of volleyball in the Visayas begins on Saturday, Aug. 1, with the launch of the V-League Visayas: Panay-Negros.

Six schools will compete in the men’s division, while four teams will battle in the women’s tournament.

University of St. La Salle, University of San Agustin, University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos, and Central Philippine University will field teams in both divisions.

Passi City College and Aklan Catholic College will also compete in the men’s tournament.

“We are excited to launch the V-League Visayas 2026 in Panay and Negros. Through the years, this region has been a powerhouse, producing many of our best athletes for the commercial, professional, and national team levels,” said V-League Visayas commissioner Ken Ucang.

“It is our pride and an inspiration that we can finally give them the spotlight they deserve.”

All games will be held at the Passi City Arena. The opening day will begin with the men’s match between Passi City College and Central Philippine University at 9 a.m., followed by the University of St. La Salle taking on the University of San Agustin. In the women’s division, Central Philippine University will face University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

An opening ceremony will be held at 3 p.m., after which the afternoon session will feature University of St. La Salle against University of San Agustin in the men’s division. The nightcap will see Aklan Catholic College take on University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

The preliminary round will follow a single-round robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout semifinals. Both the championship and bronze medal matches will be winner-take-all contests.

The men’s champion from the Panay-Negros leg will face the Cebu champion, University of Cebu, while the women’s champion will take on Cebu titlist University of San Jose-Recoletos to determine the overall V-League Visayas champions.