Lanao del Norte begins journey from conflict to competition as sports tourism hub

Tubod, Lanao del Norte — In the heart of Mindanao, a province once synonymous with conflict is now carving out a new identity, one built on competition, camaraderie, and the transformative power of sports.

As Lanao del Norte prepares to host the first-ever Mindanao Youth Games from March 17–21, 2027 with the Philippine Sports Commission, the stage is set for a bold reimagining of its future from an overlooked province to a premier sports destination.

At the heart of this ambition lies the Mindanao Civic Center Sports Complex, a sprawling 66-hectare facility in Tubod.

It boasts a FIFA-certified football pitch, a World Athletics-standard track and field oval, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a 5,000-seater gymnasium, and venues for archery, tennis, combat sports, and weightlifting.

Soon, a baseball/softball diamond will rise with support from the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association.

“I think you have the best sports facilities in the country. Maybe you don’t realize it, but it is really world-class,’’ said PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, highlighting the potential of the province.

This complex is no stranger to history. In 2003, it hosted the Palarong Pambansa, cementing its reputation as a venue capable of staging national events. Now, with upgraded facilities, it is poised to welcome competitions of even greater scale, including the Batang Pinoy in 2028 and, potentially, another Palarong Pambansa.

“People will realize that we don’t only host events in Manila. We go outside of Metro Manila, we go to the Visayas, we go to Mindanao. The focus also is to develop regional training centers. When you upgrade facilities in the provinces, it’s an opportunity to host as well,” said Gregorio.

The Mindanao Youth Games will bring together the best young athletes aged 18 and younger from the six regions of Mindanao to compete in at least 12 sports disciplines.

“This hosting is a dream that will become a reality for our province,” said Lanao Del Norte First District Congresswoman Imelda “Angging’’ Quibranza-Dimaporo. “I hope our countrymen will consider and put our province in their bucket list. This is the land of beauty and bounty where you will find peace, and where the people are warm and hospitable.”

The Games are envisioned not only as a showcase of talent but also as a catalyst for economic growth, sports tourism, and youth development. For Lanao del Norte, it is the beginning of a big dream to become the center of sports tourism in Mindanao.

For Governor Muhammad Khalid Dimaporo and Congresswoman Dimaporo, investing in sports is more than infrastructure. It is a strategy for peace and development. By turning conflict into competition, they are reshaping the province’s narrative and opening doors to tourism and international recognition.

The transformation is already underway. The PSC has identified the Mindanao Civic Center as a future regional training hub for football and baseball, ensuring sustained activity beyond the Games.

Meanwhile, the Lanao del Norte Sports and Youth Summit held last July 28-29 brought together experts in coaching, psychology, marketing, and media promotion, a sign that the province is not only building facilities but also cultivating knowledge and best practices.

Leading the PSC delegation were Gregorio, PSC Commissioner Matthew Gaston, National Academy of Sports Executive Director Francis Carlos Diaz, PSC Sports Psychology consultant Prof. Karen Trinidad, Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Association president Karen Caballero, and PSC Chief of Staff Loujaye Sonido, all affirming their support for Lanao del Norte’s vision.

As the countdown to March 2027 begins, anticipation builds not just for the competition but for what it represents. The Mindanao Youth Games is more than a sporting event, it is a symbol of transformation. It is proof that a province once scarred by conflict can now be celebrated for its resilience, hospitality, and ambition.