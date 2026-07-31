Hernandez, Sarines show no let-up, will make final round their victory march

Jet Hernandez will successfully defend his men’s title in the NGAP’s National Strokeplay Championship after shooting an eagle-aided 69 to take an incredible 18-shot lead into the final round on Saturday, Aug. 1, when young Lisa Sarines announces her coming as a force by taking her victory march in ladies’ play.

The duo sustained the trend it established in the first two rounds–breaking away–as both have been untouched this week with the 14-year-old Sarines also shooting a 69 to lead Tashanah Balangauan by an astounding 15 shots for the chance to polish off the biggest title in her young career on Saturday.

With a 199 aggregate, Hernandez is within another good round of establishing the most lopsided victory in this tournament, win it for the second time in the last three years and put himself in position towards a double when the Match Play Championship gets going at Luisita next week.

“I’m not hiding the fact that I really am looking to win both,” the 21-year-old Hernandez said when asked about next week. “But I still have to take care of business (in the final round). I still have to go out there and play well.”

Rolando Bregente’s struggles again cropped up in the third round and the 24-year-old PH Team mainstay turned in a 75 for the second time this week for 217, with Jacob Rolida shooting a 69 to catch Jed Dy, who matched par, at 219 and make the battle for second place super interesting.

Chris Remata is four shots out of second spot after a 74.

“I didn’t think that anyone would be at 17-under after three rounds in this course,” Hernandez said as the Pinatubo layout of Pradera Verde showed its teeth with only two sub-par cards in the third round and just three other players submitting even 72s.

“This is the toughest round I played (this week), as most of my pars were grind out pars,” the incoming psychology senior at University of Denver said. “The putter saved me again.”

Sarines gunned down seven birdies in her best round of the week that left the ladies field gasping, as she takes a 211 aggregate into the final 18 holes.

Balangauan and Precious Zaragosa both shot 77s, with Balangauan signing for two double bogeys and the 15-year-old Zaragosa a double and four double bogeys that further highlighted her struggles to pick up shots.

Zaragosa, one of the favorites heading into the event, has just three birdies for the week–one for each round that came on the par-5 ninth–while Balangauan was slowed down by a back nine 40.