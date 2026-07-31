NPA officer, Fil-Am companion arrested in Laguna

By Danny Estacio and PNA

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – Authorities arrested two individuals in Cabuyao City, Laguna on Thursday: a wanted female New People’s Army (NPA) officer and her Filipino‑American companion.

The Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Division identified the suspects as Binay Serrano, alias “Samay,” a medical and logistics officer of NPA Platoon GMT who is facing murder charges, and Cristina Pasion, a Fil‑Am linked to Migrante International.

Serrano was the subject of a warrant of arrest, while Pasion was apprehended alongside her.

Military reports noted that Pasion had previously been seen with fellow Fil‑Am Chantal Anicoche and NPA members in Mindoro late last year and remained with the group during clashes in Occidental Mindoro in March.

She was later turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for violations.

Police Brig. Gen. Dominic Baccay confirmed that intelligence validation showed Pasion had been hiding in Cabuyao since April 30, 2026.

He lauded the joint operation, stressing that the arrests demonstrate the government’s commitment to pursuing fugitives and countering insurgency.

Major Gen. Ramon Zagala, 2nd ID commander, said the arrests highlight how the CPP‑NPA‑NDF has expanded its international networks, warning foreign nationals against being drawn into the group’s recruitment and propaganda.

Both Serrano and Pasion now face legal proceedings, with Serrano’s murder case filed before the Regional Trial Court in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.