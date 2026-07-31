VP Sara confirms Digong’s bed sores, diabetes risk while in ICC custody

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that former President Rodrigo Duterte developed bed sores while under detention at the International Criminal Court (ICC), a condition aggravated by his age and diabetes.

In an interview on July 30, released by the Office of the Vice President the following day, she said she personally checked on her father during a visit to The Hague and found the sores had already dried after treatment by the detention facility’s health unit.

According to her, the former president initially complained of itching before lumps appeared on his back, eventually leading to the sores.

“He could not explain why it happened. He only said it started with itching,” she noted.

While the wounds have healed, the Vice President stressed that the condition remains a concern because diabetes makes him vulnerable to infections.

She advised him to use an ice pack to ease irritation and urged ICC authorities to promptly inform the family of any health issues so they can help manage his condition.

Despite the episode, she described her father’s overall health as stable, saying he continues to wear his usual T‑shirt, sweater, and jogging pants regardless of the season.