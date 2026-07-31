Alan rejects ceasefire claims, vows to face Ping’s allegations

By Hannah Torregoza

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano has denied brokering or calling for a ceasefire amid his feud with Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, stressing he is ready to face the allegations of irregular infrastructure projects in Taguig City.

In a Facebook livestream late Thursday, July 30, Cayetano said he welcomes an investigation as long as it is fair.

“I don’t mind the investigation. Basta patas lang,” he remarked.

The senator rejected claims that he sought a truce with Lacson, clarifying that the suggestion came from other senators concerned that their dispute might distract the chamber from urgent issues.

“Wala po, kahit kami hindi namin hiningi na tumahimik na,” Cayetano said, adding that Lacson may have misinterpreted calls to “put things in order” as a ceasefire request.

Cayetano insisted he is prepared to answer what he described as “malicious” accusations, emphasizing that the public deserves the truth through proper proceedings.

He also thanked colleagues who acted as “peacemakers,” but reiterated that he never asked for silence or compromise.

Lacson, for his part, dismissed attempts to broker peace, vowing to expose Cayetano in the next Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

He defended his wealth as legitimate, citing business ventures during his years outside the Senate.

The clash escalated further when Lacson posted on X: “CEASEFIRE MY FOOT! Anong uri ng tao ang magde-declare ng giyera… pag na-confront ng bomba, magre-request ng ceasefire, pabulong pa?”