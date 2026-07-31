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Sandiganbayan grants Bong Revilla bail in flood control case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Former senator Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. arrives at the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Monday, Feb. 16, for his arraignment on graft and malversation charges linked to the P92.8-million flood control anomalies in Bulacan. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The Sandiganbayan Third Division on Friday, July 31, approved the bail petition of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. in connection with alleged irregularities in a Bulacan flood control project.

The court ruled that prosecutors failed to present strong evidence of Revilla’s guilt in the charge of malversation through falsification of public documents.

As a result, Revilla was allowed provisional release upon posting a ₱1‑million cash bond, unless held for another legal ground.

The resolution, signed by Associate Justice Fritz Bryn Anthony M. Delos Santos and concurred in by Justices Karl B. Miranda and Ronald B. Moreno, denied bail for seven co‑accused, citing strong evidence against them.

Revilla had earlier posted ₱90,000 bail before the Sandiganbayan Fourth Division in January for a separate graft case involving the ₱92.8‑million flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

 

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