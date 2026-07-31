PNP launches probe into teacher assault cases in Aklan, Davao de Oro

By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized its field units to conduct comprehensive investigations into two violent assaults on public school teachers, one of which resulted in the death of an educator in Aklan, while another left a teacher injured in Davao de Oro.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said all concerned units have been tasked to ensure accountability and the prompt filing of charges.

“Violence has no place in our schools or communities, and the PNP will pursue impartial and thorough investigations to deliver justice for the victims,” he stressed.

The first case involves a 52‑year‑old teacher in New Washington, Aklan who died after being allegedly punched by a 19‑year‑old suspect.

Police investigators said the victim fell from his motorcycle after the assault, lost consciousness, and later died in the hospital. The suspect is now in custody.

In Davao de Oro, a 55‑year‑old teacher of Elizalde National High School was allegedly attacked by two minor students after reprimanding one of them for violating school rules.

The teacher sustained injuries and filed a complaint, while the minors were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. The Department of Education has also opened its own probe.

Nartatez directed police commanders nationwide to strengthen community policing efforts, including dialogues with parents, students, teachers, and barangay officials, to prevent further violence in schools.

The PNP said these initiatives aim to promote peaceful conflict resolution, respect for educators, and closer cooperation between schools and communities.