Ping: Alan ‘virtually controlled’ DPWH Taguig operations

By Dhel Nazario

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Friday claimed that former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano exercised virtual control over Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) operations in Taguig City, alleging that district engineers could not act independently without Cayetano’s approval.

In interviews on DZBB and True FM, Lacson said his investigation uncovered what he described as an “ecosystem” in Taguig where infrastructure projects were allegedly prearranged for favored contractors and district engineers were expected to follow the directives of Cayetano’s trusted associates.

“Ang kalakaran sa Taguig virtually controlled ng isang tao. Walang makakagalaw doon na hindi alam ni Cayetano. Yan ang kalakaran,” Lacson said in interviews on DZBB and True FM radio.

Lacson said information gathered by his team and informants enabled them to trace the alleged flow of kickbacks from infrastructure projects. He said they have begun turning over documentary evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman.

He also alleged that several district engineers had been replaced after failing to comply with directives related to infrastructure projects in Taguig.

“Ilang palit na ang district engineers diyan. Halimbawa kapag sinamahan sa kanya ang bagong appointed district engineer, meron na siyang warning: Huwag mong pakialaman ang mga project dito. Pag hindi sumunod, totoo napapalitan. Ang isang DE, sinabihan ang pinalitan mo pinatanggal ko kasi di marunong sumunod,” Lacson said.

Lacson disputed Cayetano’s earlier denials of alleged irregularities in Taguig’s flood control projects.

“Sabi niya walang flood control anomaly or ghost projects. Bahala siya, yan ang kanyang claim. Pero records and documents say otherwise,” he added.

The senator further claimed that corruption in Taguig City Hall was extensive, alleging that one employee had sustained gambling losses amounting to at least ₱510 million between 2014 and 2026 and had even hired a bodyguard.

“Kung ang isang employee ng city hall sa 14 taon nakapagpatalo ng P510M paano na ang principal?” he asked.

Lacson said evidence gathered by his team pointed to an alleged 33-percent kickback structure in Taguig infrastructure projects.

According to him, the alleged arrangement included 10 percent for the “principal,” 2 percent for the “boys,” and 6 percent for the Bids and Awards Committee, with the remaining 15 percent allegedly going to former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, based on the testimony of former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo during previous Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings.

“That’s why nag-resort sila sa overlapping and ghost, or substandard. Saan babawi ang kontratista kung ganyan kalaki ang nawala sa lagayan?” Lacson said.

“And they are at the mercy – sa Taguig pagbagsak ng funds, predetermined na sino ang contractor, dinidikta na,” he added.

Lacson said his team’s investigation of at least five case studies uncovered several alleged irregularities, including the recycling of project photographs for billing and collection purposes, double appropriations for the same projects, and overlapping slope protection projects, including those along the Taguig River, which he said may have cost the government hundreds of millions of pesos.

He identified some of the contractors allegedly involved in Taguig projects as firms owned by the Discayas, Topnotch Catalyst Builders owned by Eumir Villanueva, Core Check, and Tuchar and Dahl, among others.

Lacson added that the investigation is expected to expand after DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon assured him of the department’s assistance in providing documents and other evidence.

He also said the probe would not be limited to Taguig despite Cayetano’s call to investigate other areas.

“To satisfy him, no. To satisfy the public, yes,” he said, referring to Cayetano’s appeal to probe other areas.

Lacson concluded by saying Cayetano should learn from the controversy.

“Kung ikaw, maraming issue sa katawan, huwag ka magbabato. Yan isang lesson diyan babalik sa iyo ang binabato mo,” he said.

Cayetano has repeatedly denied allegations of irregularities in Taguig’s infrastructure projects. The Office of the Ombudsman has not announced any findings related to Lacson’s latest allegations.