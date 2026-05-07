₱8.48-M illegal LPGs, equipment seized in Rizal police operation

Authorities confiscated LPG equipment valued at ₱8,481,000 from three individuals during a buy‑bust operation in Rodriguez, Rizal on Wednesday, May 6.

The raid, conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO), uncovered a massive cache of cylinders and storage tanks allegedly used in illegal LPG trading.

Among the seized items were 248 empty 11‑kilogram LPG cylinders, 22 pieces of 2.7‑kilogram cylinders, two storage tanks, and two bullet trailers, along with smaller LPG tanks used in the operation.

Three suspects — identified as “Elvira,” 51; “Ruth,” 36; and “Rodel,” 26 — were arrested at the scene for violating Republic Act 11592, the LPG Industry Regulation Act.

Rizal PPO director Col. Eleazar R. Barber emphasized that strict enforcement against illegal LPG trading is vital for public safety, warning that such activities pose serious risks to communities. (Richielyn Canlas)