News

₱8.48-M illegal LPGs, equipment seized in Rizal police operation

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities confiscate LPG equipment worth P8.4 million during a buy-bust operation against illegal LPG trading in Rodriguez, Rizal. (Photo from Rizal PPO)

Authorities confiscated LPG equipment valued at ₱8,481,000 from three individuals during a buy‑bust operation in Rodriguez, Rizal on Wednesday, May 6.

The raid, conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO), uncovered a massive cache of cylinders and storage tanks allegedly used in illegal LPG trading.

Among the seized items were 248 empty 11‑kilogram LPG cylinders, 22 pieces of 2.7‑kilogram cylinders, two storage tanks, and two bullet trailers, along with smaller LPG tanks used in the operation.

Three suspects — identified as “Elvira,” 51; “Ruth,” 36; and “Rodel,” 26 — were arrested at the scene for violating Republic Act 11592, the LPG Industry Regulation Act.

Rizal PPO director Col. Eleazar R. Barber emphasized that strict enforcement against illegal LPG trading is vital for public safety, warning that such activities pose serious risks to communities. (Richielyn Canlas)

BI arrests South Korean wanted for large-scale fraud
South Korean fugitive nabbed at NAIA
Wanted nadakip sa QC
Fight is near, says Pacquiao
Duterte senatorial bets dominate latest Pulse Asia survey
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Fresh off Masters repeat, Rory McIlroy eyes bigger goals ahead

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fresh off Masters repeat, Rory McIlroy eyes bigger goals ahead
golf Sports
Child killed in hammock accident in Rizal
News
No. 1 Sabalenka calls for boycott if players don’t get bigger cut of Grand Slam revenues
Headlines Sports
Doncic calls injury during Lakers’ Playoff push ‘very frustrating’
Basketball Sports