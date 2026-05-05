Snipers kill SAF officer, hurt 4 others in Lanao ambush

CAMP PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte – Policemen serving a warrant of arrest in Lanao del Sur came under sniper fire on Monday, leaving one officer dead and four others wounded, police said.

Police Capt. Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said personnel from the Buadipuso Buntong municipal police station were attempting to arrest Sukair Diongcat for murder and attempted murder when the attack occurred.

As the team approached Barangay Lumbak, snipers positioned in multiple directions opened fire, sparking a firefight around 11 a.m.

Five officers were rushed to a hospital in Marawi City. One of them, Police Corporal Kelvin D. Francisco of the PNP Special Action Force (SAF), later died.

The four other wounded officers—Police Capt. Mark Bryan Tamid-ay, Patrolman Presley Baguiwan, Corporal Rexil Mejos (all SAF members), and Corporal Taha Saripada of the Police Special Operations Group—are now in stable condition.

Pursuit operations against the snipers and their cohorts are ongoing. Police Col. Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur provincial police chief, led reinforcement units in tracking down the lawless elements, Salanguit added.