Antipolo-based fighter out to realize dream of landing a contract in UFC

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Kimbert “The Hunter” Alintozon earned a shot of a lifetime, perhaps the biggest of his career, after being included in Road to UFC Season 5.

The 27-year-old Alintozon earned a spot in the quarterfinal round of the event, and if lucky enough, he could seal a contract in the UFC after Australian Matty Iann begged off from competing after suffering a knee injury.

Alintozon, a Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental native who moved to Antipolo to pursue his MMA dream, is set for a bantamweight quarters clash against Nepali Rabindra Dhant at Galaxy Arena in Macau on May 28.

The Filipino prospect currently holds a 7-3-0 win-loss-draw record highlighted by three knockout wins, three by submission, and one by decision, while Dhant carries a formidable 9-1-0 slate.

A former boxer who honed his MMA skills at Alpha One Gym, Alintozon is coming off a TKO win over Trọng Vinh Mùi in Vietnam last March.

His performance there turned out to be the break he needed in search for more lucrative fights in the future.

Eros Baluyot is another Filipino fighter out to make waves in the UFC.

Alintozon, however, needs to win convincingly if he wants to realize his dream of joining the elite list of Filipinos who made named in the UFC – just like Brandon Vera and Mark Muñoz.