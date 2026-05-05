Gensan shares top spot; Pasay, Quezon City win

The Gensan Warriors blitzed the Iloilo United Royals in the third quarter and went on to tally a runaway 120-68 victory on Monday, sharing the lead in the SportsPlus (MPBL) Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the Pasay Astrodome.

Barely ahead, 47-42, the Warriors clustered 20 points, 7 by Joshua Fontanilla, to pull away and climb to 5-0, the same as the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo in the round-robin elimination phase of the 28-team tournament.

Hesed Gabo posted the tournament’s first triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) and added 2 steals to earn the SportsPlus best player honors over Mark Cruz, who topscored with 23, 19 in the fourth quarter, plus 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Fontanilla finished with 13 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, followed by Eloie Tan with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, JM Versoza with 10 points and 8 rebounds, and Anton Eusebio with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

In other games, Mark Parks opened the floodgate as the Pasay Voyagers dumped the Imus Yangkee, 109-70, while The Quezon City Black Bulls sustained their climb with a 93-83 victory over the Bacolod Masskaras in the opener.

The 6-foot-5 Parks, son of the late legendary import Bobby and younger brother of Bobby Ray, the reigning Japan B. League Asian best import, sparked a 21-point opening barrage by the Voyagers that led to their third win in five outings.

Parks, former star of the National University Bulldogs, wound up with 21 points and 2 assists in just 13 minutes and 50 seconds of play,

Powered by Ryan Cosetelo and Kobe Monje, the Black Bulls led by as many as 79-68, before the Masskaras clawed to within 74-79 with 3 minutes and 38 seconds left.

That proved to be Bacolod’s last stand, however, as Costelo, Monje and CJ Agoncillo put up the finishing touches in their third straight win after dropping the first two.