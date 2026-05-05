Woman arrested for scamming friend over luxury bags

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for estafa after allegedly defrauding her childhood friend in a luxury bag deal worth ₱150,000.

Police identified the suspect as “Aira,” who was nabbed in Greenland Village, Barangay Rosario, on May 1 by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) NCR. She was arrested on a Pasig court warrant issued April 27.

Investigators said Aira and the victim had been close since childhood, growing up as neighbors in Sampaloc, Manila, and attending the same schools.

In January 2025, the victim posted luxury bags for sale online, and Aira expressed interest.

On February 1, 2025, Aira allegedly obtained a Louis Vuitton bag by issuing two checks worth ₱75,000 each, which later bounced due to insufficient funds.

Despite repeated demands, she failed to settle her obligation.

Authorities said Aira was listed as Pasig’s No. 9 Most Wanted Person.

Following her arrest, other alleged victims have come forward to file complaints. (Richielyn Canlas)