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Out of control delivery van hits barriers on EDSA-Santolan

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A cake delivery van crashed into several concrete and plastic barriers along the EDSA-Santolan flyover on Tuesday, May 5. (Photo from MMDA)

A refrigerated van carrying cakes crashed into barriers along the northbound lane of the EDSA-Santolan flyover early Tuesday morning, May 5, after reportedly suffering brake failure.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m.

The van, which had traveled from Laguna and was en route to Bulacan for delivery, lost braking control and slammed into three concrete barriers and two plastic barriers at the flyover approach.

The driver explained that the brakes malfunctioned after he swerved to avoid two large trucks along EDSA, leaving him unable to stop the vehicle in time.

The collision damaged the van’s front portion and scattered debris across the roadway, including parts of the center island, briefly disrupting traffic flow.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was confirmed safe.

MMDA emergency responders quickly cleared the debris and managed traffic in the area. By around 5:30 a.m., the van had been removed, and normal traffic flow was restored. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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