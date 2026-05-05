TNT, Magnolia in crucial duel; NLEX seeks top seed

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Tuesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. — NLEX vs Titan

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Magnolia

The chase for playoff spots heats up as TNT and Magnolia figure in a marquee duel crucial to their respective bids while NLEX aim to lock in at the top spot in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, May 5.

The Road Warriors try to secure the first seed first against the Titan Ultra Giant Risers in the opening game at 5:15 p.m. before the Tropang 5G and the Hotshot battle in what could be an entertaining duel in the second game at 7:30 p.m.

For TNT and Magnolia, a win would be a huge boost to their playoff aspirations especially that they are not yet assured of quarterfinals spots.

For the Tropang 5G, the victory not only would secure them a place in the playoffs but also keep their slim hopes of reaching a top 4 finish alive.

But head coach Chot Reyes had already accepted their fate for playoffs and is now focusing on preparing his team, which carries a 6-4 record, for the tough grind in the quarters.

“We have to be prepared to beat somebody twice. Andun na ang mindset namin na we have to be ready to beat somebody twice,” said Reyes, who is eyeing to use the remaining two games to build momentum for the playoffs.

But Magnolia isn’t going to simply roll over and die.

For one, a loss could complicate things for the Hotshots as they are still at the eighth spot with an even 5-5 record. San Miguel, which also posts a similar slate and Terrafirma, which sits at ninth with a 4-6 record, would be curious spectators on the match.

Meanwhile in the first game, the Road Warriors are looking to solidify their hold of the top spot when they gun for their 10th win against the Giant Risers.

The team is also hoping to get the much-needed morale-boost heading into the playoffs especially that it could face either Magnolia, San Miguel or Terrafirma in the quarters.