Star-studded Sparkle Run 2026 set to light up Manila

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Manila is set to turn into a celebrity-filled running ground this May as Sparkle GMA Artist Center brings back its highly anticipated fitness and fan event, Sparkle Run 2026, happening on May 30 at the Quirino Grandstand.

More than just a fun run, this year’s edition is shaping up to be a star-studded celebration of fitness, fandom, and Kapuso pride, as fans get the rare chance to run side-by-side with some of the biggest names in Philippine entertainment.

Leading the pack of celebrity participants are some of GMA’s top stars, including Alden Richards, David Licauco, Rayver Cruz, Glaiza De Castro, Camille Prats, Derrick Monasterio, Kristoffer Martin, Mikee Quintos, Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, and Barbie Forteza.

Adding more excitement, fans can also expect appearances from popular “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab” housemates and other surprise guests, making the event a full-on entertainment experience beyond the race itself.

Open to all fitness levels, Sparkle Run 2026 offers multiple race categories: 3K, 5K, 6.6K, 10K, and 16K, ensuring that both beginners and seasoned runners can take part in the action.

The route begins at the Quirino Grandstand and takes participants through historic Manila streets, combining music and live performances along the way. Organizers promise interactive fan moments that blur the line between a sports event and a celebrity meet-and-greet.

The event is spearheaded by Sparkle in partnership with the Manila Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts, and organized by RUNRIO Inc., one of the country’s leading race organizers.

Registration for Sparkle Run 2026 is still open via:

https://raceroster.com/events/2026/115775/sparkle-run-2026/register

For updates on race kits, routes, schedules, and surprise guest announcements, fans are encouraged to follow Sparkle GMA Artist Center and RUNRIO’s official social media pages.