Senate OKs People’s Freedom of Information Act

The Senate on Monday, May 4, approved on third and final reading the bill seeking to provide the public with easier access to official government records, documents, and research data.

Once signed into law, Senate Bill No. 1432, or the proposed People’s Freedom of Information Act, will expand the directive under Executive Order No. 2 issued by former President Rodrigo Duterte, which recognizes the people’s right to information.

The current directive only covers agencies under the Executive Department. But once enacted, all three branches of government—the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary—as well as constitutional bodies and local governments, will be covered by the proposed law.

The measure will also extend to government-owned and controlled corporations, government instrumentalities, and state universities and colleges (SUCs).

Under SB No. 1432, the President, Vice President, Cabinet members, members of Congress, Justices of the Supreme Court, members of Constitutional Commissions, and officers of the Armed Forces with general or flag rank would be required to disclose and post their annual Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) on their official websites.

Government agencies would also be mandated to publish transactions, documents, or records involving public interest—such as budget expenditures, bidding contracts, procurement plans, debts, and contracts worth ₱50 million and above—on their respective websites.

However, the measure excludes details on information declared confidential by law, particularly those pertaining to national security or defense, law enforcement, foreign affairs, presidential communications privilege, and information discussed in executive sessions of Congress.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Robinhood Padilla and authored by Senator Joel Villanueva, who said the measure also aims to empower citizens to be more involved in public governance. (Hannah Torregoza)