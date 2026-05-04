Donated motorcycles rev up MPD response

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday, May 4, welcomed the donation of 20 motorcycle units from Chiang Kai Shek College, which will be immediately deployed to strengthen the mobility and response capability of the Manila Police District (MPD).

The turnover ceremony was held during the weekly flag-raising at Manila City Hall, with MPD District Director Arnold Santiago receiving the vehicles on behalf of the police force.

Leading the college delegation were Honorary Chairman Johnson Tan, Treasurer Eduard Tio, Auditor Margarita Go, College President Dr. Judelio Yap, Vice President Dr. Rolance Chua, and Director for Institutional Advancement and Development Margaret Salvador.

Domagoso said the latest donation brings the total number of motorcycles donated to the MPD to around 60 units, highlighting sustained support from the private sector.

He added that the motorcycles would be promptly deployed to enhance police visibility and response across the city.

“Ilalaan natin ’tong mga gamit na ito upang mas epektibong matugunan, and if there is a possibility and chances to prevent. And if we fail in preventing, we go after them no matter what,” the mayor said.

Domagoso also assured donors that the units would be used strictly for public safety operations under Santiago’s leadership. (Diann Calucin)