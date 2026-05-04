Worker wanted for P300 copper theft nabbed in QC

A 32-year-old construction worker wanted for stealing copper materials worth P300 in Calamba, Laguna in 2021 was finally arrested in Quezon City nearly five years after the incident, police said.

The suspect was nabbed on Amaloi Street in Barangay Masambong on May 1 after authorities received information that he was set to meet a woman in the area.

Police Lt. Col. Jose Luis Aguirre, chief of the La Loma Police Station, said the suspect had been in hiding in Bulacan while facing a theft complaint filed by a construction company in Calamba.

Investigators said the case stemmed from the alleged theft of copper materials worth more than P300 in 2021 while the suspect was still working as a construction worker.

During questioning, the suspect admitted taking the copper materials, saying he was then in need of money for rent and food.

He, however, denied evading the case, claiming he had attended court hearings and only left Calamba after separating from his wife.

He also said he believed the case had already been resolved after what he understood to be a temporary dismissal during earlier proceedings.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the La Loma Police Station while awaiting court proceedings. (Trixee Rosel)