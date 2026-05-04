The mark of a champion: Kyla Bulaga’s 7-gold haul in national swimfest not surprising

CAPAS, Tarlac — Veteran internationalists Jamesray Mishael Ajido and Fil-British tanker Riannah Coleman stamped their class as expected, while rising stars Aishel Evangelista and Kyla Bulaga struck again to cap their stellar performances in the National Long Course Age Group Championships on Sunday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center.

Ajido ruled the boys’ 17 class 50-meter freestyle in 24.29 seconds and the 100m freestyle in 54.83, reaffirming his status as one of the country’s top young sprinters.

Coleman, 16, showcased her versatility by topping the girls’ 17 class 100m breaststroke (1:12.49) and 100m butterfly (1:06.18), signaling her readiness for international competitions.

Evangelista, the prized find from Beta Swim Club, capped his campaign with victories in the boys’ 17 class 100m breaststroke (1:11.46), 200m backstroke (2:17.23), and 400m freestyle (4:17.42).

The University of Santo Tomas student finished with six gold medals after earlier wins in the 1500m freestyle (17:10.99), 200m freestyle (1:58.89), and 200m breaststroke (2:33.86).

However, it was Bulaga, the pride of Ilocos Norte, emerged as the meet’s most decorated swimmer with seven gold medals.

Philippine Aquatics, Inc. Secretary-General Eric Buhain lauded their winning nefforts, along with other big winners in the three-day meet backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Speedo, and MVP Sports Foundation.

“We are seeing not just our established swimmers perform well, but also a new generation stepping up. That’s very encouraging as we continue to build a strong pipeline for international competitions,” said the swimming legend.

Ajido outpaced Matt Aaron Nerison (25.16) and Almar De Leon (25.75) in the 50m freestyle, and later held off Gilbert Gonzalbo (59.74) and Gabriel Dimandal (1:00.99) in the 100m event.

His performance in the 100m bettered his previous best of 55.98 seconds which he recorded during the Asian Championships three years ago. Coleman, a standout from the National Academy of Sports, dominated Taylor Brooke Salida (1:18.14) and Beverlyn Grace Mendoza (1:21.92) in the breaststroke event, and prevailed over Singatala Cuevas (1:07.31) and Marta Rodriguez (1:08.94) in the butterfly.

The 16-year-old Bulaga topped the girls’ 16 class 400m individual medley (5:11.25) and 400m freestyle (4:39.02), while also ruling the 200m IM (2:28.52), 1500m freestyle (18:23.35), 200m butterfly (2:25.78), 200m breaststroke (2:43.18), and 800m freestyle (9:44.99). “The performances we’ve seen here show that our grassroots development programs are working,” Buhain added. “These young swimmers are the future, and competitions like this give them the exposure and experience they need.”

Also delivering standout performances were Southeast Asian Games veteran Xiandi Chua, who won the women’s 19-over 100m freestyle (27.02), Albert Jose Amaro in the men’s 100m freestyle (22.93) and 100m butterfly (54.29), Shinloah San Diego in the 18-year-old category, Patricia Santor in the girls’ 15 class, and Kacie Gabrielle Tionko in the girls’ 16 division.

For complete results, visit the official website and social media pages of Philippine Aquatics, Inc.