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Woman, 70, dies in Tondo road accident

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Personnel from the Manila Police District respond to the scene of a road accident in Tondo, Manila where a 70-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle along Jose Abad Santos Street corner Bambang Street. (Photo courtesy of Manila Police District)

A morning walk turned tragic for a 70-year-old woman after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy intersection in Tondo, Manila, on Monday, May 4.

The victim was identified as Evelyn Ong Terrano, a resident of A. Rivere Street, Tondo, Manila.

The driver of the Mitsubishi L300 was identified as Bernie, a resident of United Nations Avenue, Ermita, Manila.

Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound along Jose Abad Santos Street when it struck the victim as she was crossing the intersection on Bambang Street.

The impact threw the elderly woman several meters away, causing fatal injuries upon landing on the cement pavement, authorities said.

Responding personnel from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed her death at the scene.

The vehicle’s front portion was also damaged in the crash.

The victim’s remains were brought to Sanctuary Funeral Services for safekeeping while the investigation continues.

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident. (Diann Calucin)

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